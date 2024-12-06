Left Menu

Over 87,000 PVTG households provided power connections under PM JANMAN scheme: Govt

Over 59,000 pucca houses have been constructed and more than 87,000 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups PVTG households have received electricity connections within a year under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan, the government said.The Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Durgadas Uikey, in a written reply said on Thursday that 6,350 villages with PVTG populations have been provided piped water supply in the last year.

Over 59,000 pucca houses have been constructed and more than 87,000 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) households have received electricity connections within a year under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan, the government said.

The Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Durgadas Uikey, in a written reply said on Thursday that 6,350 villages with PVTG populations have been provided piped water supply in the last year. The government has set a target of supplying piped water to 15,309 villages by 2026.

Data shows that the Ministry of Power has provided new electricity connections to 87,132 PVTG households within a year. The target is to reach 2.65 lakh households by 2026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the PM JANMAN scheme on November 15 last year with a total outlay of Rs 24,104 crore for the socio-economic development of the 75 PVTG communities residing in 18 states and one Union Territory.

The mission aims to provide basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water, improved access to education, health and nutrition, road and telecom connectivity, electrification of households, and sustainable livelihood opportunities by 2026.

These objectives are being met through 11 interventions implemented by nine ministries.

According to the minister, the rural development ministry aims to build around 4.9 lakh pucca houses for PVTGs by 2026.

The ministry has sanctioned the construction of 3,36,367 houses, of which 59,487 have been completed.

The Jal Shakti Ministry is tasked with providing piped water supply to 15,309 villages under the scheme by 2026. Of these, 6,350 villages have already been covered.

