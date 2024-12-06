Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Bhagwat Katha in Kartar Nagar

Delhi Police on Friday issued an advisory regarding traffic diversion due to Bhagwat Katha in the northeastern part of the city. According to the advisory, Vrindavan Bridge Seva Mandal Kartar Nagar Delhi is organising a Bhagwat Katha at 4th Pusta, Kartar Nagar, Yamuna Khadar, from Friday to December 15 from 1 pm to 5 pm. Due to the Bhagwat Katha, traffic will be affected in the area around 4th Pusta, Kartar Nagar. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and seek alternate routes to avoid delays, it said.

Traffic around 3rd Pusta, 4th Pusta, 5th Pusta Road, Usmanpur and the surrounding areas will be affected during the event. Traffic will be diverted along alternate routes as per the event schedule, and the local authorities will monitor the situation, the advisory mentioned.

