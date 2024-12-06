Left Menu

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Bhagwat Katha in Kartar Nagar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 23:41 IST
Delhi Police on Friday issued an advisory regarding traffic diversion due to Bhagwat Katha in the northeastern part of the city. According to the advisory, Vrindavan Bridge Seva Mandal Kartar Nagar Delhi is organising a Bhagwat Katha at 4th Pusta, Kartar Nagar, Yamuna Khadar, from Friday to December 15 from 1 pm to 5 pm. Due to the Bhagwat Katha, traffic will be affected in the area around 4th Pusta, Kartar Nagar. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and seek alternate routes to avoid delays, it said.

Traffic around 3rd Pusta, 4th Pusta, 5th Pusta Road, Usmanpur and the surrounding areas will be affected during the event. Traffic will be diverted along alternate routes as per the event schedule, and the local authorities will monitor the situation, the advisory mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

