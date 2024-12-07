Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Explosion in The Hague Leaves City in Shock

An explosion in a residential area of The Hague, Netherlands, left several apartments destroyed and multiple people injured early Saturday. Emergency teams have rescued four individuals from the debris, but the cause remains unknown. Authorities have launched a search operation, using specialized dogs to locate any additional victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 07-12-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 15:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An explosion shattered the tranquility of a residential neighborhood in The Hague early Saturday, causing widespread destruction and injuries. Local authorities reported that several apartments were destroyed in the blast, which left multiple people wounded.

Emergency services have rescued four individuals from the wreckage and transported them to the hospital, but the number of people still trapped remains uncertain. Ambulances are on standby as local hospitals prepare to handle more casualties.

Residents in the northeastern neighborhood of Mariahoeve were startled by a loud bang and cries for help just before dawn. A specialized urban search and rescue team, along with trained dogs, has been deployed to assist in locating victims amidst the debris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

