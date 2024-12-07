Tragedy Strikes: Explosion in The Hague Leaves City in Shock

An explosion shattered the tranquility of a residential neighborhood in The Hague early Saturday, causing widespread destruction and injuries. Local authorities reported that several apartments were destroyed in the blast, which left multiple people wounded.

Emergency services have rescued four individuals from the wreckage and transported them to the hospital, but the number of people still trapped remains uncertain. Ambulances are on standby as local hospitals prepare to handle more casualties.

Residents in the northeastern neighborhood of Mariahoeve were startled by a loud bang and cries for help just before dawn. A specialized urban search and rescue team, along with trained dogs, has been deployed to assist in locating victims amidst the debris.

