Left Menu

Political Intrigue: JUP Chief's Son Detained Amid Allegations

Golam Nabi Azad, son of Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir, was detained in Murshidabad for allegedly attacking a police officer. Accusations fly about political motives, with Kabir blaming the Trinamool Congress. The incident highlights ongoing tensions between Kabir's newly formed party and the ruling TMC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-12-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 18:47 IST
Political Intrigue: JUP Chief's Son Detained Amid Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

Golam Nabi Azad, the son of Janata Unnayan Party leader Humayun Kabir, was detained for allegedly assaulting a police officer stationed at their home in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, officials reported.

Trinamool Congress maintains that Azad, also known as Sohel, physically attacked the officer, who served as the personal security officer for Kabir, the Bharatpur MLA. Despite Trinamool Congress denying involvement, the police acted according to the law.

Kabir, who was away during the incident, argues his son is a victim of politically motivated actions by authorities, influenced by the ruling party. He vows to challenge his son's detention legally, citing similar adversities faced during the CPIM regime, and plans a protest on January 1.

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Progressive Leap: Saini's Vision for a Self-Reliant State

Haryana's Progressive Leap: Saini's Vision for a Self-Reliant State

 India
2
Assam Congress Announces Bold Election Strategy for 2026

Assam Congress Announces Bold Election Strategy for 2026

 India
3
Amit Shah's Directness: Rahul Gandhi's Election Inquiry Unanswered

Amit Shah's Directness: Rahul Gandhi's Election Inquiry Unanswered

 India
4
Rajasthan Congress Battles BJP Over Democracy Erosion and Aravalli Threat

Rajasthan Congress Battles BJP Over Democracy Erosion and Aravalli Threat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025