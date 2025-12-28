Political Intrigue: JUP Chief's Son Detained Amid Allegations

Golam Nabi Azad, the son of Janata Unnayan Party leader Humayun Kabir, was detained for allegedly assaulting a police officer stationed at their home in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, officials reported.

Trinamool Congress maintains that Azad, also known as Sohel, physically attacked the officer, who served as the personal security officer for Kabir, the Bharatpur MLA. Despite Trinamool Congress denying involvement, the police acted according to the law.

Kabir, who was away during the incident, argues his son is a victim of politically motivated actions by authorities, influenced by the ruling party. He vows to challenge his son's detention legally, citing similar adversities faced during the CPIM regime, and plans a protest on January 1.