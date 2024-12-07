Left Menu

Tragedy on the Tracks: Brotherly Bond Ends in Disaster

A 36-year-old man, Sonu, died and his brother Monu was critically injured when a train hit them in northeast Delhi. The siblings were drinking beside a railway track, too inebriated to move. Legal proceedings have begun, with no foul play suspected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 20:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar when a 36-year-old man, Sonu, lost his life after being hit by a train. The accident also left his brother Monu, aged 34, critically injured.

The brothers, both laborers residing in the Ashok Nagar area, were consuming alcohol near the railway track on Friday. Their intoxicated state rendered them immobile, which resulted in the unfortunate accident.

While the police have launched legal proceedings, initial investigations indicate no suspicion of foul play. Statements from family members and witnesses have been recorded to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the tragedy.

