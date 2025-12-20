Tragic Honour Killing: Brothers Arrested for Sister's Murder
Two men, including the victim's brother, arrested for the murder of a 19-year-old woman in Gwalior, allegedly over her choice to marry someone her family did not approve of. The incident was discovered three days after the crime. Both suspects confessed their involvement during police questioning.
- India
In a disturbing case of familial violence, two men were apprehended in connection with the brutal killing of a 19-year-old woman in Gwalior, police reported on Saturday.
The victim, identified as Sushila, was allegedly strangled by her brother, Ravinder, and his accomplice, Pushpender, over her decision to defy family wishes and get married.
The police discovered the body near a tin shed in Gwalior village on December 13, following the crime on December 10. Both men have since confessed to their involvement in the shocking incident.
