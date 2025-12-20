Left Menu

Tragic Honour Killing: Brothers Arrested for Sister's Murder

Two men, including the victim's brother, arrested for the murder of a 19-year-old woman in Gwalior, allegedly over her choice to marry someone her family did not approve of. The incident was discovered three days after the crime. Both suspects confessed their involvement during police questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 20-12-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 20:27 IST
Tragic Honour Killing: Brothers Arrested for Sister's Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing case of familial violence, two men were apprehended in connection with the brutal killing of a 19-year-old woman in Gwalior, police reported on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Sushila, was allegedly strangled by her brother, Ravinder, and his accomplice, Pushpender, over her decision to defy family wishes and get married.

The police discovered the body near a tin shed in Gwalior village on December 13, following the crime on December 10. Both men have since confessed to their involvement in the shocking incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

