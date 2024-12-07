Left Menu

Massive Fire Engulfs Manali Hotel: Updates and Details

A massive blaze erupted at Sandhya Resorts in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday evening, causing extensive damage but no casualties. Firefighters were deployed from Manali and Patlikuhal to extinguish the fire. The exact cause remains unknown, and the property loss is significant, officials report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manali | Updated: 07-12-2024 20:33 IST
Massive Fire Engulfs Manali Hotel: Updates and Details
A towering inferno swept through Sandhya Resorts in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday evening, reducing the building to ashes but leaving no casualties in its wake, authorities confirmed.

Firefighting units from Manali and nearby Patlikuhal were mobilized to tackle the raging blaze, persisting late into the night in efforts to extinguish it completely.

Reliable sources suggest that the fire began in a neighboring cottage linked to the hotel. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with the financial impact anticipated to run into crores of rupees, officials indicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

