Illegal Waste Dumping in Siliguri: NGT Demands Answers

The National Green Tribunal is investigating the alleged illegal dumping of medical and hazardous waste in Siliguri, West Bengal. The waste is reportedly from Sikkim, and dumping was done without necessary approvals. The tribunal seeks responses from various environmental authorities before the next hearing on January 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 13:24 IST
The National Green Tribunal has summoned responses from the Union environment ministry's offices in West Bengal and Sikkim over claims of illegal disposal of medical and hazardous waste in Siliguri.

The tribunal, acting on its own initiative, is addressing reports of unauthorized dumping in Siliguri's Farabari area, allegedly originating from neighboring Sikkim.

Complicating the situation, it's alleged that the plot's owner illegally arranged waste disposal with truck drivers without local panchayat clearance, violating environmental laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

