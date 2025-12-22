Left Menu

Bangladesh Temporarily Halts Visa Operations in Delhi and Siliguri Amid Security Concerns

Bangladesh has suspended visa services in Delhi and Siliguri following security incidents. The decision was made after a protest surrounding the Bangladesh High Commission and vandalism in Siliguri. India denies serious security threats from the protest, emphasizing their commitment to international diplomatic safety protocols.

Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Following recent security incidents, Bangladesh has halted its visa operations in both Delhi and Siliguri, a representative from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to ANI. The suspension comes after a group of individuals staged a protest surrounding the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi, raising concerns for the safety of personnel and facilities.

In Siliguri, the situation escalated when members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad allegedly vandalized a visa processing agency, prompting a further halt in operations. The Bangladesh government responded by suspending visa services here as well, despite having no direct governmental mission in the city. Meanwhile, India has dismissed claims in Bangladeshi media about perceived threats during the protests.

The Ministry of External Affairs in India clarified the protest was brief and posed no significant security risk. They reiterate their commitment to upholding international safety standards for foreign missions under the Vienna Convention. Visa services remain operational in Kolkata, keeping the channels open in other parts of India as the situation evolves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

