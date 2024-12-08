Paving the Way: Transformative Brahmaputra Bridge Project Launched
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has initiated the construction of a 12.2-km bridge over the Brahmaputra River, promising it to be a transformative structure for regional connectivity. Scheduled for completion by June 2028, this project reflects Assam's rising infrastructure and growth prospects.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma marked a significant milestone on Sunday with the groundbreaking of a 12.2-km bridge connecting Sualkuchi and Palasbari across the Brahmaputra River. The project is seen as transformative for the local communities on both sides of the river.
Aiming for completion by June 2028, Sarma highlighted the bridge's state-changing potential at a meeting on the launch day. To protect wetlands in Sualkuchi, an elevated section will be incorporated into the bridge design.
The bridge, backed by a budget of Rs 3,197.20 crore, promises to reduce travel time and boost regional development. It underscores the state's infrastructure advancements and solidifies Assam's trajectory towards accelerated growth and external investments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
