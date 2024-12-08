Left Menu

Tragic School Bus Accident in Rajasthan: Three Students Dead

A tragic school bus accident in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district resulted in the death of three students and injuries to 25 others. The bus was carrying Mahatma Gandhi School students on a picnic. An investigation is underway, and local officials have expressed condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-12-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 18:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred on Sunday in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, when a school bus carrying children from Mahatma Gandhi School overturned, causing the deaths of three students and injuring 25 others. According to police, the bus was en route to the Parshuram Mahadev temple in Desuri, Pali for a picnic.

District Superintendent of Police Manish Tripathi stated that there were 62 children and six teachers on the bus when it went out of control and crashed near Desuri Naal. The accident claimed the lives of students Preeti, Aarti, and Anita, while 25 others were treated for injuries. Thirty-seven students were able to return home after receiving first aid treatment.

A case has been registered against the bus driver as investigations continue. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Governor Haribhau Bagade offered their condolences, with Sharma emphasizing swift medical assistance for the injured. The chief minister also offered prayers for the victims and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

