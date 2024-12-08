Tragic Accident in Dayanand Colony: Bus Runs Amok

A tragic accident occurred in the Dayanand Colony when a speeding private bus ran over a 46-year-old man, resulting in his untimely death early Sunday morning, police reported.

Local resident Shiv Kumar was struck by the bus as it lost control and plowed into a dairy wall, according to eyewitness Abhimanyu, who was distributing milk at the time. The collision also claimed the life of a buffalo, while a woman named Suman sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

The bus driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. A police officer confirmed that an FIR has been filed against the driver, and an investigation is underway, including the analysis of CCTV footage to uncover how the incident occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)