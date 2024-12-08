Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Dayanand Colony: Bus Runs Amok

A 46-year-old man was killed by a speeding bus in Dayanand Colony. The driver lost control, hitting Shiv Kumar before crashing into a dairy's wall. Kumar died instantly, and a buffalo was also killed. A woman was injured, and the driver fled. An FIR has been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 21:36 IST
Tragic Accident in Dayanand Colony: Bus Runs Amok
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred in the Dayanand Colony when a speeding private bus ran over a 46-year-old man, resulting in his untimely death early Sunday morning, police reported.

Local resident Shiv Kumar was struck by the bus as it lost control and plowed into a dairy wall, according to eyewitness Abhimanyu, who was distributing milk at the time. The collision also claimed the life of a buffalo, while a woman named Suman sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

The bus driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. A police officer confirmed that an FIR has been filed against the driver, and an investigation is underway, including the analysis of CCTV footage to uncover how the incident occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024