Seismic Jolt: El Salvador Rocked by Earthquake

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit near La Union, El Salvador, prompting emergency protocols. The quake was felt in neighboring Honduras and Nicaragua. An aftershock of magnitude 4.4 followed shortly. No immediate damages were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 10:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 struck southwest of La Union, El Salvador, on Sunday, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The tremor prompted Salvadoran civil protection authorities to activate emergency protocols. The shockwaves were felt in the far reaches of Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, and extended eastward into Nicaragua.

EMSC, which revised the quake's magnitude from an initial 5.4 estimate, also reported a 4.4 magnitude aftershock occurring just seven minutes later. Despite the severity and reach of the seismic activity, there have been no immediate reports of damages.

The region remains alert, with authorities monitoring for potential impacts and preparing for any further aftershocks. Local residents are advised to stay informed and adhere to safety guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

