Seismic Jolt: El Salvador Rocked by Earthquake
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit near La Union, El Salvador, prompting emergency protocols. The quake was felt in neighboring Honduras and Nicaragua. An aftershock of magnitude 4.4 followed shortly. No immediate damages were reported.
A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 struck southwest of La Union, El Salvador, on Sunday, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The tremor prompted Salvadoran civil protection authorities to activate emergency protocols. The shockwaves were felt in the far reaches of Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, and extended eastward into Nicaragua.
EMSC, which revised the quake's magnitude from an initial 5.4 estimate, also reported a 4.4 magnitude aftershock occurring just seven minutes later. Despite the severity and reach of the seismic activity, there have been no immediate reports of damages.
The region remains alert, with authorities monitoring for potential impacts and preparing for any further aftershocks. Local residents are advised to stay informed and adhere to safety guidelines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
