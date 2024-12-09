Left Menu

Tragic Missteps: Bengal Safari Park's Investigation into Tiger Cub Deaths

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-12-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 11:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities at Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri have initiated an investigation into the death of three tiger cubs, following an accident where their mother, Rika, accidentally inflicted fatal injuries while moving them inside their enclosure. The tragic incident has raised concerns over animal welfare at the park.

The cubs, born last week at the open-air zoo, died after Rika punctured their tracheas during the move. In response, senior West Bengal Zoo Authority member Sourav Choudhury stated that a probe has been launched to fully understand the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The investigative team, comprising senior forest and zoo officials alongside a veterinarian, is assessing the behavior of Rika and interviewing zoo staff to gather insights. The park aims to enhance animal welfare practices while helping Rika through a period of mourning, as evident in her subdued mood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

