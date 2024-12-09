Earthquake Swarm Shakes Alaska's Aleutian Islands

A series of moderate to strong earthquakes shook Alaska's western Aleutian Islands and offshore areas on Sunday, forming what scientists describe as an earthquake "swarm." However, Alaska's earthquake monitors assured the public there’s no immediate cause for concern.

The seismic activity, devoid of reported damage or injuries, affected the remote islands of Adak, Amchitka, and Kiska, located approximately 2,200 km west of Anchorage. Of these, only Adak Island houses a small population of around 300 people.

The Alaska Earthquake Centre reported nine temblors measuring at least 5.0 in magnitude hitting the islands and nearby offshore areas. Three of these quakes registered magnitudes of 6.0 or higher, with the largest being a 6.3 magnitude event. Although unusual, the series of tremors is considered typical for the region.

