Earthquake Swarm Shakes Alaska's Aleutian Islands
A series of moderate to strong earthquakes occurred in Alaska's Aleutian Islands, leading to an earthquake swarm. Despite the magnitude, no damage or injuries were reported. Experts affirm that swarms are typical in the region and shouldn't cause alarm. The quakes are part of the seismically active Ring of Fire.
A series of moderate to strong earthquakes shook Alaska's western Aleutian Islands and offshore areas on Sunday, forming what scientists describe as an earthquake "swarm." However, Alaska's earthquake monitors assured the public there’s no immediate cause for concern.
The seismic activity, devoid of reported damage or injuries, affected the remote islands of Adak, Amchitka, and Kiska, located approximately 2,200 km west of Anchorage. Of these, only Adak Island houses a small population of around 300 people.
The Alaska Earthquake Centre reported nine temblors measuring at least 5.0 in magnitude hitting the islands and nearby offshore areas. Three of these quakes registered magnitudes of 6.0 or higher, with the largest being a 6.3 magnitude event. Although unusual, the series of tremors is considered typical for the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
