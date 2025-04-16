Left Menu

Justice Arun Palli Takes Oath as 38th Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court

Justice Arun Palli has been sworn in as the 38th Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court. He was appointed following the retirement of Chief Justice Tashi Rabistan. Justice Palli has vast experience in various legal areas and has served in different legal capacities since 1988.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-04-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 13:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Arun Palli was officially installed as the 38th Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

The oath-taking ceremony, held at the Convention Centre, saw the presence of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and legislative dignitaries.

Justice Palli's appointment followed the April 9 retirement of Chief Justice Tashi Rabistan, and he brings extensive legal experience, having practiced various areas of law and served in prominent legal roles across his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

