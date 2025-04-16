Justice Arun Palli Takes Oath as 38th Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court

Justice Arun Palli was officially installed as the 38th Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

The oath-taking ceremony, held at the Convention Centre, saw the presence of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and legislative dignitaries.

Justice Palli's appointment followed the April 9 retirement of Chief Justice Tashi Rabistan, and he brings extensive legal experience, having practiced various areas of law and served in prominent legal roles across his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)