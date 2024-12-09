Left Menu

Blazing Inferno: Rajouri Garden Restaurant Fire Sparks Panic

A fire erupted at Jungle Jamboree Restaurant in Delhi's Rajouri Garden area on Monday. Authorities dispatched ten fire tenders to control the blaze. No casualties have been reported, though panic spread among the shopkeepers. The cause of the fire remains unknown. Videos showed people fleeing to safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:16 IST
Blazing Inferno: Rajouri Garden Restaurant Fire Sparks Panic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted at the Jungle Jamboree Restaurant, located near Rajouri Garden Metro Station in west Delhi, on Monday afternoon. According to Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg, the department received a call at 2.01 PM about the incident and quickly dispatched ten fire tenders to tackle the situation.

The fire spread thick smoke throughout the market area, creating chaos among local shopkeepers. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. Many onlookers captured the harrowing moment on social media, highlighting individuals leaping to adjacent buildings to escape.

Witness accounts, including a statement from shopkeeper Ghanshyam Agarwal, indicated over 20 people were present during the incident. Authorities promptly cordoned off the area to ensure safe firefighting operations, though the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024