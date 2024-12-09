Blazing Inferno: Rajouri Garden Restaurant Fire Sparks Panic

A fire erupted at the Jungle Jamboree Restaurant, located near Rajouri Garden Metro Station in west Delhi, on Monday afternoon. According to Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg, the department received a call at 2.01 PM about the incident and quickly dispatched ten fire tenders to tackle the situation.

The fire spread thick smoke throughout the market area, creating chaos among local shopkeepers. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. Many onlookers captured the harrowing moment on social media, highlighting individuals leaping to adjacent buildings to escape.

Witness accounts, including a statement from shopkeeper Ghanshyam Agarwal, indicated over 20 people were present during the incident. Authorities promptly cordoned off the area to ensure safe firefighting operations, though the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)