Blaze in West Delhi: Dramatic Escape as Students Leap to Safety
A fire erupted in a west Delhi restaurant, prompting students to jump to safety. No casualties were reported, but one individual sustained minor injuries. The cause remains unknown as authorities investigate the incident, which was widely shared on social media.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:36 IST
- India
A sudden fire broke out at a restaurant in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden, leading to dramatic rescues on Monday.
Students from a nearby institute were compelled to leap from the building to avoid danger. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported, though one person received minor injuries.
The incident had numerous onlookers and quickly spread across social media, highlighting the quick response of local authorities who have since brought the fire under control.
(With inputs from agencies.)
