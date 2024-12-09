Urgent Action Needed to Combat Microplastic Threat on Puri Beaches

The National Green Tribunal has been alerted to the escalating crisis of microplastic contamination on Odisha's Puri beaches. In a recent revelation, Swargadwar Beach was identified as a critical microplastic hotspot needing immediate intervention.

In response to the tribunal's concerns, the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) outlined measures in a report dated December 6. Spearheaded by the Integrated Coastal Zone Management Programme, an inspection on November 6 examined microplastic levels in seawater and beach sediments, revealing significant contamination.

The OSPCB's comprehensive report details necessary steps such as periodic microplastic cleanup drives, fiber filter deployment, and stringent bans on high-risk plastics. Recommendations also include upgrading wastewater treatment facilities and promoting awareness campaigns to mitigate further pollution along Puri's coastline.

