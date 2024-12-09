Left Menu

Urgent Action Needed to Combat Microplastic Threat on Puri Beaches

The National Green Tribunal has called for immediate actions to tackle high microplastic levels in Puri's beaches. Key measures include cleanup drives, high-risk plastic bans, and enhanced wastewater treatment. Swargadwar Beach, with peak tourist activity, emerges as the most affected area necessitating urgent remediation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:22 IST
Urgent Action Needed to Combat Microplastic Threat on Puri Beaches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has been alerted to the escalating crisis of microplastic contamination on Odisha's Puri beaches. In a recent revelation, Swargadwar Beach was identified as a critical microplastic hotspot needing immediate intervention.

In response to the tribunal's concerns, the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) outlined measures in a report dated December 6. Spearheaded by the Integrated Coastal Zone Management Programme, an inspection on November 6 examined microplastic levels in seawater and beach sediments, revealing significant contamination.

The OSPCB's comprehensive report details necessary steps such as periodic microplastic cleanup drives, fiber filter deployment, and stringent bans on high-risk plastics. Recommendations also include upgrading wastewater treatment facilities and promoting awareness campaigns to mitigate further pollution along Puri's coastline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

