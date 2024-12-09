Left Menu

Himachal's First Snowfall Brings Chaos and Beauty

Shimla | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh faced its first snowfall of the season, causing significant travel disruptions and a fatal accident. On Monday, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) announced the closure of 15 roads, including two highways, due to heavy snow. A tourist from New Delhi lost his life when his vehicle skidded and collided with a parked tipper in Lahaul Spiti district.

The incident occurred as the driver attempted to overtake stranded vehicles, losing control on the icy road. Authorities blocked major routes, including Atari-Leh National Highway 3 and Firozpur-Shipki La National Highway 5. However, 62 roads reopened the same day, while transformers in various districts were disrupted.

The snowfall brought joy to farmers, apple growers, and hoteliers, breaking a ten-week dry spell. Shimla and surrounding areas received light snow, delighting tourists witnessing the scenic beauty. Meanwhile, rescues were underway for stranded travelers, and locals were advised to drive cautiously until weather conditions improved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

