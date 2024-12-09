Left Menu

Exploring Maharashtra's Potential: Fadnavis Calls for Enhanced Infrastructure and Governance

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with senior officials to discuss infrastructure development and governance improvement. Emphasizing transparency and innovation, he announced a new 'war room' to monitor projects and pushed for better coordination with the central government to enhance citizens' quality of life.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis convened a critical meeting at Vidhan Bhavan on Monday, highlighting the state's vast potential for citizen welfare enhancement. Fadnavis urged officials to embrace transparency, speed, and citizen-centricity to harness this potential fully.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of infrastructure and flagship projects, introducing a new 'war room' within his office to streamline and expedite development initiatives. He called for stronger collaboration with the central government to tackle issues directly at the grassroots level.

Fadnavis's address also underscored leveraging technology for better governance and the need for field visits by senior officials for effective local governance. Departments showcasing exceptional performance will receive recognition in forthcoming cabinet sessions, marking a push for excellence across government sectors.

