Fiery Fury: Mount Kanlaon's Explosive Eruption Triggers Mass Evacuations

The central Philippines is facing a crisis as Mount Kanlaon erupted, forcing the evacuation of around 87,000 residents. The volcanic activity, marked by a towering ash plume and streams of superheated gas and debris, has raised concerns about further explosive eruptions.

Volcanic ash descended over a broad region, severely affecting visibility and health conditions, according to Philippine chief volcanologist Teresito Bacolcol. Following the eruption, several flights were canceled or diverted, while authorities worked quickly to evacuate residents from danger zones near the volcano.

With the alert level elevated, communities along the western and southern slopes of Kanlaon are undergoing mass evacuations, with schools closed and curfews enforced. Disaster-response teams are establishing evacuation centers as the nation anticipates more seismic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)