Demolition Drive on Illegal Constructions in Thane District

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation is conducting a demolition drive in Thane district to take down 58 buildings deemed illegal by the Bombay High Court. The demolition comes after allegations of construction and registration irregularities, affecting around 6,500 residents. Completion of the drive is expected within three months.

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Thane district has embarked on a significant demolition drive involving 58 buildings. These structures are being razed following a Bombay High Court order declaring them illegal due to multiple irregularities in construction and registration processes.

This drastic measure follows a writ petition that highlighted serious concerns about the legality of these buildings, including document fabrications and registration violations. So far, six buildings have been demolished, and four others have been partially taken down.

Municipal Commissioner Dr. Indurani Jakhad has assured that a compliance report regarding the demolition process and the legal regularization of affected properties will be submitted to the Bombay High Court. The drive impacts approximately 6,500 residents who claim they were misled by builders into believing their properties were legitimate.

