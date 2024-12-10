Regional Warming: A 3°C Reality by 2060

A groundbreaking study warns that many regions around the globe could face regional warming of up to 3 degrees Celsius by 2060, much earlier than previously predicted. Published in Environmental Research Letters, the research emphasizes the unpredictability of climate change impacts at regional levels.

Noah Diffenbaugh, a Stanford University professor and co-author, underscored the difficulty of predicting regional climate shifts, noting that atmospheric, oceanic, and land processes contribute to the variability. This poses additional challenges for climate management.

The study's findings project that areas such as South Asia, the Mediterranean, and Central Europe could breach the 3 degrees Celsius mark. Researchers used models from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to assess future temperature trends, indicating earlier warming than earlier projections suggested, thereby increasing risks to ecosystems and communities.

