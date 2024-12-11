Malibu's Fiery Trial: The Franklin Fire Rages On

A fast-moving wildfire dubbed the Franklin Fire has erupted just northwest of Los Angeles, compelling numerous Malibu residents to evacuate. As the fire continues to grow, it has threatened homes, disrupted power, and closed roads in the scenic beach community.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone confirmed that despite the lack of injuries, the blaze—with zero containment—has incinerated several homes. Bolstered by 300 more firefighters joining a 700-strong team, efforts to control the fire are being escalated. "Time is crucial," urged Marrone, emphasizing the difficult terrain besieging fire containment operations.

Actor Dick Van Dyke, celebrating his 99th week, was among those evacuated. As authorities mobilize assistance, including a new FEMA grant, the winds complicate the firefighting battle. Residents are urged to heed evacuation orders and stay safe as the National Weather Service issues a fire danger alert.

