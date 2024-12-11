Left Menu

Malibu's Fiery Trial: The Franklin Fire Rages On

A wildfire named the Franklin Fire rapidly expanded near Los Angeles, forcing evacuations in Malibu. With zero percent containment, it has already destroyed homes. Authorities intensified fire-fighting efforts, with strong winds complicating containment. Actor Dick Van Dyke was among evacuees. A FEMA grant is aiding in suppression efforts.

Updated: 11-12-2024 04:59 IST
A fast-moving wildfire dubbed the Franklin Fire has erupted just northwest of Los Angeles, compelling numerous Malibu residents to evacuate. As the fire continues to grow, it has threatened homes, disrupted power, and closed roads in the scenic beach community.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone confirmed that despite the lack of injuries, the blaze—with zero containment—has incinerated several homes. Bolstered by 300 more firefighters joining a 700-strong team, efforts to control the fire are being escalated. "Time is crucial," urged Marrone, emphasizing the difficult terrain besieging fire containment operations.

Actor Dick Van Dyke, celebrating his 99th week, was among those evacuated. As authorities mobilize assistance, including a new FEMA grant, the winds complicate the firefighting battle. Residents are urged to heed evacuation orders and stay safe as the National Weather Service issues a fire danger alert.

