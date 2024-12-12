Left Menu

New England's Winter Whiplash: From Snow to Showers

A powerful storm hit New England, knocking out power and washing away snow with rain and warmer temperatures. Gusty winds and an atmospheric river added to the chaos. Power outages affected thousands, while ski resorts braced for bad luck as the unpredictable weather dampened tourism prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portland | Updated: 12-12-2024 12:02 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 12:02 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A fierce storm swept through the East Coast, delivering gale-force winds and heavy rain to New England. The tumultuous weather left thousands without power and melted snow at ski resorts, destabilizing what should have been a busy holiday season.

An atmospheric river funneled tropical moisture north, promising overnight gusts that triggered worries of power outages. Maine alone reported almost 57,000 affected customers, as utility crews raced against time to restore power.

Ski resort operators lamented the untimely rain, as the region grappled with a variety of weather conditions, including bombogenesis. Meanwhile, parts of the Upper Midwest braved lake-effect snow and chilling temperatures, showing the diverse impacts of this system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

