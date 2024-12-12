Bengaluru's Rainy Deluge: Weather Woes in Karnataka

Heavy downpours swept through Bengaluru and other regions in southern Karnataka, leading to severe traffic disruptions on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued forecasts that the city's skies will remain largely cloudy, with pockets of moderate rainfall expected.

The rainy spell is attributed to a well-marked low-pressure zone over the Gulf of Mannar, with its cyclonic circulation extending to mid-tropospheric levels and is expected to move west-northwest towards southern Tamil Nadu, gradually weakening over the next few hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)