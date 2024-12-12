Transforming Amaravati: A Green and Smart Future
The Asian Development Bank has approved a $788.8-million loan for Amaravati's development as a green, smart capital in Andhra Pradesh. The initiative aims to enhance economic growth, create job opportunities, and improve living conditions through extensive public investments in infrastructure and services.
The Manila-based Asian Development Bank (ADB) has announced the approval of a significant $788.8-million loan aimed at transforming Amaravati into a modern, environmentally-friendly capital city in Andhra Pradesh, India. This financial boost will support world-class infrastructure development in the new city.
Under the Amaravati Inclusive and Sustainable Capital City Development Program, the funds will be directed towards developing essential infrastructure, including government complexes and neighborhood facilities. A particular focus will be on benefiting farmers involved in land pooling schemes.
The initiative, in collaboration with other multilateral development banks, aims to bolster economic growth, generate job opportunities, and enhance living standards. Climate-resilient planning, institutional framework establishment, and social inclusion are among the program's highlights, promising a sustainable future for Amaravati.
