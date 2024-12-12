Chemical Fumes from JSW Energy Tank Affect Students in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra's coastal Ratnagiri district, 59 students and a woman have been affected by exposure to fumes emanating from a storage tank, according to local officials.

Although police attribute the source of fumes to JSW Energy's thermal power plant, the company denies such incidents at its site. Students from Jaigad Vidya Mandir, a nearby school, reported symptoms like eye irritation and nausea after the incident.

Health officials confirmed that three students were admitted to the ICU, but their conditions are stable. The tank was reportedly cleaned with ethyl mercaptan, a chemical known for its strong odor and potential health risks.

