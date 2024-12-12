Chemical Fumes from JSW Energy Tank Affect Students in Maharashtra
A total of 59 students and a woman were affected by exposure to fumes from a storage tank at JSW Energy's plant in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. While students were hospitalized with symptoms such as eye irritation and nausea, JSW Energy maintains that no such incident occurred on their premises.
- Country:
- India
In Maharashtra's coastal Ratnagiri district, 59 students and a woman have been affected by exposure to fumes emanating from a storage tank, according to local officials.
Although police attribute the source of fumes to JSW Energy's thermal power plant, the company denies such incidents at its site. Students from Jaigad Vidya Mandir, a nearby school, reported symptoms like eye irritation and nausea after the incident.
Health officials confirmed that three students were admitted to the ICU, but their conditions are stable. The tank was reportedly cleaned with ethyl mercaptan, a chemical known for its strong odor and potential health risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Cave-in at Lothal Archaeological Site: Probing Safety Protocols
Thane District Authorities Push for Enhanced School Safety Protocols Post-Controversial Assault
Supreme Court Advocates for Enhanced Safety Protocols for Medical Staff
RG Kar: SC asks for suggestions to prevent gender-based violence, safety protocols for doctors, medical staff to be sent to NTF SJK AMK AMK
Over 30 students affected after exposure to fumes from storage tank at JSW Energy’s plant in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri: Police.