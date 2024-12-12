Left Menu

Chemical Fumes from JSW Energy Tank Affect Students in Maharashtra

A total of 59 students and a woman were affected by exposure to fumes from a storage tank at JSW Energy's plant in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. While students were hospitalized with symptoms such as eye irritation and nausea, JSW Energy maintains that no such incident occurred on their premises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:26 IST
Chemical Fumes from JSW Energy Tank Affect Students in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra's coastal Ratnagiri district, 59 students and a woman have been affected by exposure to fumes emanating from a storage tank, according to local officials.

Although police attribute the source of fumes to JSW Energy's thermal power plant, the company denies such incidents at its site. Students from Jaigad Vidya Mandir, a nearby school, reported symptoms like eye irritation and nausea after the incident.

Health officials confirmed that three students were admitted to the ICU, but their conditions are stable. The tank was reportedly cleaned with ethyl mercaptan, a chemical known for its strong odor and potential health risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024