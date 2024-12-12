Haryana and Punjab Shiver Under Cold Snap

Haryana and Punjab are battling a cold snap as the mercury plunged to freezing lows on Thursday. Hisar recorded a bone-chilling 1.6 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department's report.

Many other locations in Haryana, including Karnal, Rohtak, and Ambala, recorded below-normal night temperatures, chilling residents to the bone.

The situation was no different in Punjab, with cities like Faridkot, Pathankot, and Bathinda registering temperatures well below the usual range, indicating widespread cold conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)