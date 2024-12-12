Left Menu

Haryana and Punjab Shiver Under Cold Snap

Haryana and Punjab are experiencing a severe cold wave, with temperatures plunging to 1.6 degrees Celsius in Hisar. The cold conditions persisted across the region with Karnal, Rohtak, and Chandigarh also recording significantly low temperatures. Punjab cities like Faridkot and Ludhiana faced similar cold weather.

Haryana and Punjab are battling a cold snap as the mercury plunged to freezing lows on Thursday. Hisar recorded a bone-chilling 1.6 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department's report.

Many other locations in Haryana, including Karnal, Rohtak, and Ambala, recorded below-normal night temperatures, chilling residents to the bone.

The situation was no different in Punjab, with cities like Faridkot, Pathankot, and Bathinda registering temperatures well below the usual range, indicating widespread cold conditions.

