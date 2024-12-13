Vacant Building Collapses Overnight in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazar
In Mumbai's Bhendi Bazar, a vacant six-storey building partially collapsed overnight. No casualties were reported. The building, deemed dilapidated, saw a response from fire brigades and police to manage the situation and ensure safety. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2024 03:21 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 03:21 IST
- Country:
- India
In the early hours of Friday, a vacant six-storey building partially collapsed in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazar, officials reported.
Fortunately, no casualties have been reported from the incident, which took place around 12:30 a.m. on Nishanpada Road.
Fire brigade teams, using five vehicles, and police forces swiftly responded to prevent any potential law-and-order issues, as locals gathered at the site. Search and rescue operations are actively being conducted by fire and disaster management teams to ensure full safety in the area.
