Vacant Building Collapses Overnight in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazar

In the early hours of Friday, a vacant six-storey building partially collapsed in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazar, officials reported.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported from the incident, which took place around 12:30 a.m. on Nishanpada Road.

Fire brigade teams, using five vehicles, and police forces swiftly responded to prevent any potential law-and-order issues, as locals gathered at the site. Search and rescue operations are actively being conducted by fire and disaster management teams to ensure full safety in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)