Shivjal Surajya Abhiyan: A New Dawn for Water Security in Maharashtra

The Shivjal Surajya Abhiyan has been launched in Maharashtra's Thane district to alleviate water scarcity in Shahapur and Murbad talukas. The initiative focuses on enhancing water supply and groundwater recharge through conservation projects, aiming to make affected areas tanker-free by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-12-2024 14:00 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 14:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to combat water scarcity, authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have unveiled the 'Shivjal Surajya Abhiyan'. The campaign targets the water-strapped Shahapur and Murbad talukas, with an ambitious goal of eliminating dependence on tankers.

Launched on December 10, 2024, the initiative aims to bolster water supply and groundwater recharge. A district-level committee has been established to oversee its implementation, and the strategy involves constructing and repairing dams alongside enhancing water storage facilities.

With funding from district planning and various schemes, the administration seeks to ensure an annual supply of 40 to 45 litres of water per person in the affected areas by September 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

