Empowering Tomorrow: Odisha's Commitment to Energy Conservation

Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo highlights energy conservation as a crucial civic duty during National Energy Conservation Day. The state aims to embed sustainable practices in daily life, emphasizing renewable energy. School exhibitions and quizzes engage youth in energy-saving initiatives, fostering awareness and involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-12-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 20:59 IST
During the State-level National Energy Conservation Day, Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo emphasized the pressing need for energy conservation. He stated that it is not only a necessity but a collective responsibility that would secure a sustainable future for upcoming generations.

KV Singh Deo, who serves as the minister in charge of the energy department, urged citizens to integrate energy-saving habits into their daily lives, rather than confining them to formal discussions. He advocated a shift toward renewable energy sources to combat climate change.

An exhibition showcased energy-efficient devices, electric vehicles, and models created by students from 30 districts. A state-wide quiz competition involving 1,50,000 students further aimed to boost awareness, with the top 30 participants receiving recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

