Empowering Tomorrow: Odisha's Commitment to Energy Conservation
Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo highlights energy conservation as a crucial civic duty during National Energy Conservation Day. The state aims to embed sustainable practices in daily life, emphasizing renewable energy. School exhibitions and quizzes engage youth in energy-saving initiatives, fostering awareness and involvement.
- Country:
- India
During the State-level National Energy Conservation Day, Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo emphasized the pressing need for energy conservation. He stated that it is not only a necessity but a collective responsibility that would secure a sustainable future for upcoming generations.
KV Singh Deo, who serves as the minister in charge of the energy department, urged citizens to integrate energy-saving habits into their daily lives, rather than confining them to formal discussions. He advocated a shift toward renewable energy sources to combat climate change.
An exhibition showcased energy-efficient devices, electric vehicles, and models created by students from 30 districts. A state-wide quiz competition involving 1,50,000 students further aimed to boost awareness, with the top 30 participants receiving recognition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Global Impact of ICJ Hearings on Climate Change Litigation
Climate Change Driven Algal Blooms Linked to Mass Elephant Deaths in Botswana
Vanuatu Champions Legal Battle Against Climate Change at UN Court
India Leads Global Call to Action: 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' for Climate Change
Vanuatu Urges World Court to Recognize Climate Change Harm