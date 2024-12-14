Left Menu

Cyclone Chido Ravages Mayotte and Comoros, Strikes Fear in Africa

Cyclone Chido has wreaked havoc in Mayotte, damaged thousands of homes, and left many without power. Comoros is also under threat as the storm barrels towards mainland Africa, prompting alerts and safety precautions. These cyclones highlight the urgent climate crisis issues impacting vulnerable regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moroni | Updated: 14-12-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 21:30 IST
Cyclone Chido Ravages Mayotte and Comoros, Strikes Fear in Africa
Cyclone Chido unleashed its fury on Mayotte, an island in the Indian Ocean, causing extensive destruction as it headed towards the African mainland. The cyclone tore roofs off homes and left thousands without power, creating widespread chaos for the island's 300,000 residents. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported yet.

Red alerts have been issued in Mayotte and Comoros, with authorities urging residents to stay indoors. Emergency teams have been deployed to assist those affected as officials work tirelessly to assess and contain the damage. Preparations are also underway in Mozambique, Malawi, and Zimbabwe as Chido is expected to continue its destructive path.

As the cyclone season in the southeastern Indian Ocean wreaks havoc, the frequency and intensity of these storms remind us of the grave impact climate change is having on vulnerable regions. These cyclones often lead to catastrophic flooding, landslides, and subsequent outbreaks of diseases like cholera, dengue fever, and malaria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

