Tragic Accident Claims Two Lives on Delhi-Saharanpur Highway

In a tragic incident on the Delhi-Saharanpur highway, two men lost their lives after their motorcycle was struck by a speeding, unidentified vehicle in Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh.

The accident took place on Sunday evening when the victims were en route from Baghpat to their home village of Bhabhisa. Identified as Anuj (25) and his cousin Pavnish (32), both were critically injured.

According to the SHO of Kandhla, Chhitiz Kumar Singh, the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead. Authorities have sent the bodies for postmortem as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)