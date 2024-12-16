Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Two Lives on Delhi-Saharanpur Highway

Two men lost their lives in a road accident when a speeding unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle on the Delhi-Saharanpur highway in Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred on Sunday evening as they were returning to Bhabhisa village from Baghpat. The victims, Anuj and his cousin Pavnish, were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, with their bodies sent for a postmortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 16-12-2024 09:13 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 09:13 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Two Lives on Delhi-Saharanpur Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on the Delhi-Saharanpur highway, two men lost their lives after their motorcycle was struck by a speeding, unidentified vehicle in Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh.

The accident took place on Sunday evening when the victims were en route from Baghpat to their home village of Bhabhisa. Identified as Anuj (25) and his cousin Pavnish (32), both were critically injured.

According to the SHO of Kandhla, Chhitiz Kumar Singh, the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead. Authorities have sent the bodies for postmortem as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024