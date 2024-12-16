Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Sweeps Across State
A cold wave has swept across Odisha, causing temperatures to plummet below 10°C in 15 locations. Similipal National Park recorded a bone-chilling 1°C. The cold is attributed to northwesterly winds. The IMD forecasts the cold spell to continue, with a slight rise in temperatures over the coming days.
16-12-2024
Odisha is experiencing a severe cold wave, with temperatures dipping below 10°C at 15 different locations. Similipal National Park reported 1°C, marking it as the coldest spot in the state.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that the chilly conditions will persist for the next two days, citing northwesterly winds as the cause.
According to Bhubaneswar's Regional Meteorological Centre, temperatures are expected to gradually rise by 3-5°C after the cold spell. Reports of heavy frost were received from various districts, reflecting the harsh weather conditions.
