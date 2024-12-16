Cyclone Chido's Aftermath: Race Against Time in Mayotte
Emergency workers are urgently searching for survivors in Mayotte after Cyclone Chido struck over the weekend, causing widespread destruction and leaving potentially thousands dead. Recovery efforts are hindered by blocked roads, making it challenging for rescue workers to assess the full impact of the storm.
Emergency workers rushed to Mayotte on Monday to locate survivors and restore services as Cyclone Chido left a trail of devastation, with the death toll feared to be in the thousands. The cyclone's impact was the worst in nearly a century for the Indian Ocean islands.
Access to parts of the islands remains a challenge for rescue teams. "The next minutes and hours are very important," said Alexandre Jouassard, a French civil security spokesperson. The extent of the casualties and damage is unknown, but makeshift homes were destroyed, and infrastructure heavily damaged.
French authorities have launched maritime and aerial operations to provide relief supplies, as flights remain grounded. Climate impact concerns were raised by officials, pointing to a lack of preparation for such disasters, worsened by Mayotte's poverty and social challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
