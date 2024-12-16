Left Menu

Welspun One Revolutionizes Urban Logistics with India's Tallest Distribution Center in Thane

Welspun One is set to construct India's tallest Grade-A urban distribution centre in Thane, investing Rs 800 crore. The facility, spanning 1 million sq ft, will cater to rising demand for quick deliveries and enhanced supply chain solutions. The development aligns with infrastructure advancements in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 16:35 IST
Welspun One, a renowned integrated fund and management development platform, announced plans to build an urban distribution center in Thane, Maharashtra, requiring an investment of Rs 800 crore. This ambitious project will be India's tallest Grade-A platinum-rated facility, spanning over 1 million square feet.

This distribution centre addresses the growing demand for quick commerce and micro-fulfillment services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The centre will integrate various elements, including retail, office space, and an experience centre, offering a comprehensive solution for both businesses and consumers.

Welspun One has partnered with the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) in this endeavor. Thane's strategic location and upcoming infrastructure projects like the Thane-Borivali and Goregaon-Mulund tunnels will significantly enhance connectivity and make it a pivotal business hub. The development exemplifies the rapid evolution of consumer behavior and logistics in urban India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

