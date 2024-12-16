Left Menu

Aavin's Eco-Friendly Packaging Dilemma: Reusable Plastic Bottles Under Scrutiny

The National Green Tribunal's Southern Zone has instructed Aavin to explore the use of reusable plastic bottles for milk packaging. The tribunal's directive followed a petition urging the use of eco-friendly options like glass. Aavin highlighted significant costs and potential price hikes associated with such packaging changes.

The National Green Tribunal's Southern Zone has mandated state-run dairy cooperative Aavin to investigate the potential of selling milk in reusable plastic bottles.

This comes after a petition encouraging Aavin to adopt eco-friendly packaging alternatives, such as glass, was heard. Aavin's counsel outlined the high costs, which amount to crores, in transitioning to either reusable plastic or glass packaging formats.

Aavin has sold its milk in plastic packets for over 30 years. Counsel for the state government argued that while Aavin's milk prices are lower than those of private players, shifting to glass bottles could increase costs, impacting consumers. The tribunal has set the next hearing for January 4, 2024.

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

