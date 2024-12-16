Aavin's Eco-Friendly Packaging Dilemma: Reusable Plastic Bottles Under Scrutiny

The National Green Tribunal's Southern Zone has mandated state-run dairy cooperative Aavin to investigate the potential of selling milk in reusable plastic bottles.

This comes after a petition encouraging Aavin to adopt eco-friendly packaging alternatives, such as glass, was heard. Aavin's counsel outlined the high costs, which amount to crores, in transitioning to either reusable plastic or glass packaging formats.

Aavin has sold its milk in plastic packets for over 30 years. Counsel for the state government argued that while Aavin's milk prices are lower than those of private players, shifting to glass bottles could increase costs, impacting consumers. The tribunal has set the next hearing for January 4, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)