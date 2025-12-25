Jeev Milkha Singh's Triumphant Return: Victory at the IGPL Invitational Sri Lanka

In a remarkable comeback, India's golfing legend Jeev Milkha Singh ended a 13-year title drought by clinching victory at the IGPL Invitational Sri Lanka. The 54-year-old veteran outshone his younger competitors with a spectacular six-under 65 finish, ultimately totaling 15-under to outpace Aryan Roopa Anand by a single shot.

For Jeev, the emotional victory held special significance as it took place in Sri Lanka, where his parents first met and began their relationship. Wiping away tears, Jeev dedicated his win to their memory, confessing that he lost his will to play after their passing in 2021, but resolved to triumph in their honor.

The IGPL win marked Jeev's first professional victory since the 2012 Scottish Open, enriching a career that includes successes across the European, Japan, and Asian Tours. Meanwhile, Pukhraj Singh Gill secured the IGPL Order of Merit, amidst a tightly contested season with Aman Raj and Gaganjeet Bhullar.

(With inputs from agencies.)