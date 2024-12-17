Left Menu

Devastating Quake Strikes Vanuatu: Buildings Damaged, Casualties Reported

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila, causing structural damage and at least one reported death. Embassies, including those of the U.S., were damaged, and communications were disrupted. There were landslides blocking key roads, with local media reporting serious injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 10:54 IST
Devastating Quake Strikes Vanuatu: Buildings Damaged, Casualties Reported
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An earthquake measuring 7.4 in magnitude rocked Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila, on Tuesday, causing extensive damage to structures and vehicles. Official sources have confirmed at least one fatality. State broadcaster VBTC showed scenes of crushed cars and collapsed buildings along a retail-heavy street.

Social media footage depicted the disaster's impact on key buildings housing foreign embassies, such as those of the U.S., Britain, France, and New Zealand. The U.S. Embassy in Papua New Guinea reported significant damage to its Port Vila mission, which has been closed pending repairs.

The New Zealand High Commission, which shares a location with the U.S., French, and British embassies, suffered considerable structural damage, according to New Zealand's foreign ministry. Communication outages were widespread, while landslides obstructed roads to the city's main port. Local journalist Dan McGarry observed serious injuries and substantial damage around town.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024