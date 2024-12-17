Devastating Quake Strikes Vanuatu: Buildings Damaged, Casualties Reported

An earthquake measuring 7.4 in magnitude rocked Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila, on Tuesday, causing extensive damage to structures and vehicles. Official sources have confirmed at least one fatality. State broadcaster VBTC showed scenes of crushed cars and collapsed buildings along a retail-heavy street.

Social media footage depicted the disaster's impact on key buildings housing foreign embassies, such as those of the U.S., Britain, France, and New Zealand. The U.S. Embassy in Papua New Guinea reported significant damage to its Port Vila mission, which has been closed pending repairs.

The New Zealand High Commission, which shares a location with the U.S., French, and British embassies, suffered considerable structural damage, according to New Zealand's foreign ministry. Communication outages were widespread, while landslides obstructed roads to the city's main port. Local journalist Dan McGarry observed serious injuries and substantial damage around town.

(With inputs from agencies.)