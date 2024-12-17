Left Menu

Leopard Rampage: Tragedy Strikes Himachal's Lambs

A leopard attack in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district led to the death of 40 lambs. The incident unfolded as sheep herders set camp in Hamirpur's Galod Khas. The attack targeted lambs owned by Pritam Chand from Chamba, with losses estimated at Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating leopard attack has claimed the lives of 40 lambs in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, forest officials reported this Tuesday.

The tragedy unfolded in the Narayana Da Tal area of Galod Khas gram panchayat, where sheep herders had temporarily set up camp. This incident occurred Monday evening, according to local police sources.

Pritam Chand, a resident of Chamba who owned the lambs, discovered 32 dead and 12 injured upon his return from grazing. Eight more lambs later succumbed to their injuries, with authorities estimating a financial loss of Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

