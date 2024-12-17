Leopard Rampage: Tragedy Strikes Himachal's Lambs

A devastating leopard attack has claimed the lives of 40 lambs in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, forest officials reported this Tuesday.

The tragedy unfolded in the Narayana Da Tal area of Galod Khas gram panchayat, where sheep herders had temporarily set up camp. This incident occurred Monday evening, according to local police sources.

Pritam Chand, a resident of Chamba who owned the lambs, discovered 32 dead and 12 injured upon his return from grazing. Eight more lambs later succumbed to their injuries, with authorities estimating a financial loss of Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh.

