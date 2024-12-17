Cold Snap in Maharashtra: A Frosty Phenomenon Unveiled
A cold wave has gripped Maharashtra, with temperatures dropping to unusual lows, especially in Pune, Nashik, and Latur. Notably, a farmer in Latur witnessed frost in his field, a rare phenomenon for the parched region. The IMD predicts a gradual temperature rise in coming days.
- Country:
- India
A cold wave is currently gripping parts of Maharashtra, bringing unexpected chills as temperatures drop to single digits across various regions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.
Pune district's Baramati recorded a chilling 7.8 degrees Celsius, with nearby districts Pune and Nashik closely following at 8 degrees Celsius. Jalgaon saw temperatures plunge to 8.3 degrees Celsius, while Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Dharashiv registered minimum temperatures of 9.4, 10, and 10.2 degrees Celsius respectively.
The cold was particularly noteworthy in Latur's Nakuleshwar Borgaon village, where a sugarcane farmer, Vitthal Salunke, found his fields unexpectedly covered in frost. Salunke, surprised by the sight in a district better known for its arid conditions, felt transported to Kashmir, with local temperatures hitting a stark 6 degrees Celsius.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- cold wave
- IMD
- temperature drop
- Pune
- Latur
- frost
- farming
- Nashik
- rise
ALSO READ
Bombay High Court Halts Pune Eatery From Using 'Burger King' Name Amid Legal Battle
Maharashtra Showdown: Puneri Paltan vs. U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi League
Bombay High Court Reverses Pune Police's Arms Licence Revocation
Kristrun Frostadottir: The New Face of Iceland's Coalition Government?
Road Rage in Pune: Audi Driver's Reckless Act