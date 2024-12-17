Left Menu

Cold Snap in Maharashtra: A Frosty Phenomenon Unveiled

A cold wave has gripped Maharashtra, with temperatures dropping to unusual lows, especially in Pune, Nashik, and Latur. Notably, a farmer in Latur witnessed frost in his field, a rare phenomenon for the parched region. The IMD predicts a gradual temperature rise in coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:34 IST
Cold Snap in Maharashtra: A Frosty Phenomenon Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

A cold wave is currently gripping parts of Maharashtra, bringing unexpected chills as temperatures drop to single digits across various regions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

Pune district's Baramati recorded a chilling 7.8 degrees Celsius, with nearby districts Pune and Nashik closely following at 8 degrees Celsius. Jalgaon saw temperatures plunge to 8.3 degrees Celsius, while Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Dharashiv registered minimum temperatures of 9.4, 10, and 10.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

The cold was particularly noteworthy in Latur's Nakuleshwar Borgaon village, where a sugarcane farmer, Vitthal Salunke, found his fields unexpectedly covered in frost. Salunke, surprised by the sight in a district better known for its arid conditions, felt transported to Kashmir, with local temperatures hitting a stark 6 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024