Cold Snap in Maharashtra: A Frosty Phenomenon Unveiled

A cold wave is currently gripping parts of Maharashtra, bringing unexpected chills as temperatures drop to single digits across various regions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

Pune district's Baramati recorded a chilling 7.8 degrees Celsius, with nearby districts Pune and Nashik closely following at 8 degrees Celsius. Jalgaon saw temperatures plunge to 8.3 degrees Celsius, while Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Dharashiv registered minimum temperatures of 9.4, 10, and 10.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

The cold was particularly noteworthy in Latur's Nakuleshwar Borgaon village, where a sugarcane farmer, Vitthal Salunke, found his fields unexpectedly covered in frost. Salunke, surprised by the sight in a district better known for its arid conditions, felt transported to Kashmir, with local temperatures hitting a stark 6 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)