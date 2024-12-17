Delhi LG Criticizes Slow Bioremediation of Landfill Waste

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena voiced his dissatisfaction with the sluggish pace of bioremediation at the city's landfill sites, according to a statement from Raj Niwas.

Following complaints from local resident and market associations, Saxena inspected the Okhla landfill site, highlighting concerns of uncollected garbage on streets.

The city's ruling party, AAP, argued its administration had reduced significant amounts of waste at key sites, blaming the BJP for previous inaction. However, waste disposal rates remain lower than Saxena's targets, pushing for a more aggressive approach to clearing 30 lakh metric tons of waste in a single year.

(With inputs from agencies.)