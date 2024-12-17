Haryana's Pioneering Efforts in Vulture Conservation

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini underscored individual responsibility in environmental conservation, attributing deforestation to habitat loss for animals and birds. He urged citizens to plant trees to aid these efforts.

Saini lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives to protect endangered species, while the state has focused on vulture conservation. The establishment of a conservation center in Pinjore highlights these efforts.

The centre, supporting 378 vultures across various species, stands as Asia's largest and is a testament to the state's commitment. Saini praised the partnership with the Bombay Natural History Society in boosting the vulture population through innovative breeding techniques.

(With inputs from agencies.)