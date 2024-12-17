Left Menu

Haryana's Pioneering Efforts in Vulture Conservation

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasizes the importance of nature conservation, highlighting the state's efforts in vulture preservation through a breeding centre in Pinjore. The facility, the largest in Asia, supports both natural and artificial breeding, aiming to restore endangered vulture populations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-12-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 22:26 IST
Haryana's Pioneering Efforts in Vulture Conservation
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini underscored individual responsibility in environmental conservation, attributing deforestation to habitat loss for animals and birds. He urged citizens to plant trees to aid these efforts.

Saini lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives to protect endangered species, while the state has focused on vulture conservation. The establishment of a conservation center in Pinjore highlights these efforts.

The centre, supporting 378 vultures across various species, stands as Asia's largest and is a testament to the state's commitment. Saini praised the partnership with the Bombay Natural History Society in boosting the vulture population through innovative breeding techniques.

