Left Menu

Vanuatu Earthquake Aftermath: A Nation on Edge

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Vanuatu’s capital, Port Vila, leading to 14 fatalities and chaos as aftershocks continue. With over 200 injured, emergency efforts are ongoing amid fears of water contamination. International aid, including teams from Australia and France, is en route to assist in recovery efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 12:13 IST
Vanuatu Earthquake Aftermath: A Nation on Edge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of a devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake, Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila, finds itself grappling with destruction and uncertainty. The disaster, which occurred on Tuesday, claimed the lives of 14 people, including two Chinese nationals, and left over 200 others injured.

As rescue operations continue, authorities confirm that more survivors may still be trapped in the rubble, urging caution as aftershocks persist. Police Commissioner Robson Iavro stated that communication has been established with some individuals trapped under collapsed buildings, while two others have been successfully rescued.

The severity of the situation has prompted international aid, with Australia and France deploying teams to assist in recovery efforts. Meanwhile, heightened concerns over water contamination have been reported, with UNICEF highlighting a surge in diarrhea cases among children due to broken water supply lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024