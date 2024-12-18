Vanuatu Earthquake Aftermath: A Nation on Edge

In the wake of a devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake, Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila, finds itself grappling with destruction and uncertainty. The disaster, which occurred on Tuesday, claimed the lives of 14 people, including two Chinese nationals, and left over 200 others injured.

As rescue operations continue, authorities confirm that more survivors may still be trapped in the rubble, urging caution as aftershocks persist. Police Commissioner Robson Iavro stated that communication has been established with some individuals trapped under collapsed buildings, while two others have been successfully rescued.

The severity of the situation has prompted international aid, with Australia and France deploying teams to assist in recovery efforts. Meanwhile, heightened concerns over water contamination have been reported, with UNICEF highlighting a surge in diarrhea cases among children due to broken water supply lines.

