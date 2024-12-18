France Bolsters Relief Efforts in Cyclone-Hit Mayotte

France has escalated its relief operations for the cyclone-ravaged territory of Mayotte, with plans to distribute 120 tonnes of food to the vulnerable population on Wednesday.

The Indian Ocean archipelago, France's least affluent overseas territory, enforced a curfew after Cyclone Chido triggered looting and disorder over the weekend. In Mamoudzou, the capital, residents worked to mend damaged roofs while countless flimsy huts in shantytowns were obliterated.

With an uncertain death toll, officials report 22 confirmed fatalities, though complications arise from inaccessible areas and potential undocumented victims. Aid from Reunion Island aims to mitigate humanitarian challenges, underscored by health concerns and criticized government preparedness for climate-linked disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)