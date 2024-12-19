Controversy Brews Over Quick Clean-Up Claims of Satpula Lake

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed dissatisfaction with the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) claims of cleaning Satpula Lake in south Delhi, presenting only three photographs as evidence. The tribunal is seeking a comprehensive report on the current status of the water body.

Previously, the green body had asked the DDA and other relevant authorities for responses regarding the restoration efforts undertaken at Satpula Lake, which had been polluted by sewage discharge from a nearby drain.

During the tribunal's findings, it was noted that duckweed and algae were present at the time of inspection. The NGT emphasized that mere photographic evidence is insufficient and requested further detailed documentation, expressing skepticism towards the DDA and Rotary Club's assertion of cleaning the lake in just one day.

