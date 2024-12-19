Tragedy Strikes as Fire Engulfs Taiwan Construction Site

A devastating fire claimed nine lives at a food-processing construction site in Taichung, Taiwan, on Thursday. The building, intended for a PX Mart supermarket, was engulfed in flames, with videos displaying thick smoke and bright flames.

The fast-spreading blaze was attributed to foam panels present on-site, although the exact cause remains undetermined. Tragically, one individual perished after jumping from the third floor, while the remaining victims were discovered by firefighters later into the evening search.

Nineteen people were safely rescued from the inferno. Authorities are continuing their investigation to establish the fire's origin. The construction site belonged to the PX Mart supermarket chain, notorious for rapid development projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)