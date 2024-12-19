Paving the Way for Sustainable Growth: Cement Industry's Green Revolution

Cement production remains a major contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions, responsible for 7-8 percent of the total, highlighting its role in sustainability discussions. As India's infrastructure development accelerates, cement consumption is projected to rise, making the sector a focal point for achieving net-zero emissions, stated an industry official.

Vivek Bhatia, Managing Director & CEO of TKIL Industries, stressed the necessity of balancing economic growth with sustainability efforts. He outlined innovations like cement plants running on waste recovery and capturing CO2 emissions as commercial necessities. Bhatia emphasized the importance of integrating technological advancements and resource efficiency.

At the 7th Cementing India summit, industry leaders echoed the urgency for innovation. Pietro Recchi of MAPEI advocated for clinker replacement, an effective short-term emissions solution, while Yaswant Mishra from Mangalam Cement underscored the need for governmental support for sustainable practices. Technological trends like AI and IoT could drive industry-wide shifts towards smarter, sustainable operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)